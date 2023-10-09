AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.00

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 216456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

AMERCO Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

