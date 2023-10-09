Ampleforth 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $324,204.89 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and approximately $324,204.89 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 26,492,324 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

