ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Down 36.5%

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) were down 36.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

