Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,089,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,246 shares.The stock last traded at $17.65 and had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 789,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 134,576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 47,530.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $380,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 972,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 135,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

