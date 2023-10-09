Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

10/5/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00.

9/15/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $2,230.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMG traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,833.01. The company had a trading volume of 245,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,909. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,892.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,944.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

