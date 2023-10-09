Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.23 46.09 Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.59 -$623.51 million ($2.43) -26.53

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HH&L Acquisition and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 5 10 0 2.67

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $96.18, indicating a potential upside of 49.20%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% 3.41% Exact Sciences -18.76% -14.08% -6.85%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.