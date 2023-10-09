Analyzing Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) & Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Philip Morris International and Pyxus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 1 0 9 0 2.80 Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus price target of $109.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.7% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Pyxus International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Philip Morris International and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.63% -127.84% 16.23% Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and Pyxus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.77 $9.05 billion $5.17 17.84 Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Pyxus International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Pyxus International

(Get Free Report)

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.