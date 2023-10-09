Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00005501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $28.28 million and $7.24 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.60030855 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $45.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

