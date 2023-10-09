Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,990 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 4,085 put options.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 703,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

