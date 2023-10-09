Ardor (ARDR) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.74 million and $4.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

