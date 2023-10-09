ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.41 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05150558 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,554,981.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

