Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 78,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 352,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,971,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth about $9,202,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $5,014,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

