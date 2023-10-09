Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 242,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 526,064 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $939.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avantax in the second quarter worth approximately $140,882,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,836,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,507,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

