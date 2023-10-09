Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.92

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bank of Georgia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.01 million for the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

