Bell Bank Has $67.38 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $67,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.75. 770,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,376. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.