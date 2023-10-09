BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $316,799.02 and $126.55 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,609.85 or 1.00010041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

