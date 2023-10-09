Blockearth Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

