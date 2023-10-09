BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,597.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.00794848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00117884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024388 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.