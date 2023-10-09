BNB Price Hits $207.16 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $207.16 or 0.00749083 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $31.87 billion and $431.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,522 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,670.00152302. The last known price of BNB is 212.00426229 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1667 active market(s) with $271,423,495.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

