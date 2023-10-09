Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $142,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 184,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

