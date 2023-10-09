BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $4.99 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. 2,548,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,383. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

