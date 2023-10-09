Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,150. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

