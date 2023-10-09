Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.60. 718,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,931. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

