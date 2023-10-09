Canal Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 588,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

