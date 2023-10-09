Canal Capital Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.20. The company had a trading volume of 491,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,079. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

