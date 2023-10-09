Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. SWS Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 41,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $77,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of D traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,338. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

