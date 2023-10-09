Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VNQ traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.