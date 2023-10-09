Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. 5,539,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,162,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.