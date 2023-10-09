Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

WMT stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $154.33. 2,809,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,478. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.28 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $415.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

