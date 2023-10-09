Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.68. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,726,880 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

