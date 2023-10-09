Cardano (ADA) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.83 billion and $109.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.40 or 0.05785570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002152 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,244,287,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,148,493,931 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

