Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.14.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $301.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.