Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

