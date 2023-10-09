Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Stock Price Up 11%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Up 11.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

