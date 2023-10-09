Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Up 5.7%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

