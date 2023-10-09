CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $28.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $28.10 million and $1.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,634.72 or 0.99998881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.036196 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,108,595.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

