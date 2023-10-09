CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $177,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,952,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,989,000 after buying an additional 1,109,445 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 11,047,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,606,539. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

