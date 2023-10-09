CenterStar Asset Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. 325,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

