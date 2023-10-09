CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 283.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 232.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,586,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

