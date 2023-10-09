CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $155.56. 884,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

