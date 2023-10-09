Centurion (CNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.97

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $67.97 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centurion has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.13024576 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

