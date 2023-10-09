Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,526. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.