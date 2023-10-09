China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.34

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
About China Everbright Environment Group
China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.
