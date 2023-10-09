China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.25

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.14.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $981.78 million during the quarter.

China Resources Cement Increases Dividend

About China Resources Cement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

