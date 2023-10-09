CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Trading 6% Higher

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01. The firm has a market cap of C$30.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.