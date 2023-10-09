Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 646 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $32.77 on Monday, reaching $433.50. 3,449,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

