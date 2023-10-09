Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 5.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $111,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.33. 1,154,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

