Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.83. 8,755,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,189. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

