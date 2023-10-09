Coin98 Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $82.12 million and $7.31 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003524 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006178 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,222,211 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.