Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) is Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,012.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 75,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 791.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 156,220 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.87. 31,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

